NBC Picks Up ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Musical Drama Starring Jane Levy To Series

NBC has given a series order to another buzzy pilot, musical light drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist starring Jane Levy. It hails from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Lionsgate, The Tannenbaum Co., Paul Feig’s FeigCo Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

This marks NBC’s first series order to an outside studio this season. It joins the Universal TV-produced dramas Council Of Dads and Bluff City Law and comedy Sunnyside. It is the latest hourlong musical drama for NBC, following recent entries Smash and Rise. The network also has choir comedy pilot Perfect Harmony in serious contention.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist also marks the first broadcast series for Lionsgate since another music-fueled drama, Nashville, which aired for six seasons on ABC and CMT.

Written by Winsberg and directed by Richard Shepard, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist centers on Zoey Clarke (Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

The cast also includes Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Carmen Cusack and Mary Steenburgen.

Winsberg executive produces the series with FeigCo’s Feig and Jessie Henderso, along with Kim Tannenbam and Eric Tannenbaum via The Tannenbaum Co. as well as Polygram’s David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Shepard exec produced the pilot.

The project partners several entities that have first-look deals at Lionsgate TV — Universal Music Group, FeigCo and the Tannenbaum Co.

Winsberg has musical theater pedigree. He was the book writer of the Broadway musical First Date and also penned the TV adaptation for NBC’s The Sound of Music Live! starring Carrie Underwood.