‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: Andrew Leeds To Recur In NBC Musical Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cristela alum Andrew Leeds is set for a recurring role opposite Jane Levy in NBC’s musical light drama series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Lionsgate, The Tannenbaum Co., Paul Feig’s FeigCo Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

Written by Winsberg and directed by Richard Shepard, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist centers on Zoey Clarke (Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

Leeds will play David, a lawyer and Zoey’s older, more self-assured and “normal” brother.

Winsberg executive produces the series with FeigCo’s Feig and Jessie Henderson, along with Kim Tannenbam and Eric Tannenbaum via The Tannenbaum Co. as well as Polygram’s David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Shepard exec produced the pilot.

Leeds’ previous television credits include a series regular role on ABC’s Cristela, a four-season arc as serial killer Christopher Pelant on Bones, and guest star appearances on Veep, Silicon Valley, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story, and Modern Family. Leeds is also a member of the main company at The Groundlings, and he appeared on Broadway in Falsettos and Les Miserables. Leeds recurs on the current season of Barry and will also be reprising his role of Agent Ken Stevenson on season 3 of Epix’s Get Shorty. He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Jackoway Tyerman.