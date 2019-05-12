In the teaser for the video, Love says, “So, I’m going to be going up to Walmart employees and basically observing them and then I’m going to be, like, ‘You’re fired. Let me see your badge,’” she said.

The video has since been taken down, but the teaser is still available.

One of the pranked employees told Click 2 Houston she felt “so powerless” and thought about her husband, recovering from surgery.

“Really, I was really so crushed, I felt so little, I felt so powerless,” Leones said to the media outlet. “At that very moment, I felt so little, because back home [in the Philippines] I had a very good reputation because I’m a professor.”

Love dropped her act when Leones began crying and told her she was not fired.

“This prank is offensive and the people responsible are no longer welcome in our stores,” Walmart said in a statement to Click 2 Houston. “We’ve taken actions on behalf of our associates, including asking YouTube to remove the video and calling their attention to the bullying nature of this hoax. Our associates work hard every day to serve our customers. They do a fantastic job, deserve better than being subjected to such disrespect, and will continue to have our full support.”