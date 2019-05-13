‘Your Honor’: Edward Berger To Direct First Three Episodes Of Showtime Legal Drama

Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning helmer Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) has been tapped to direct the first three episodes of Showtime’s upcoming limited drama series Your Honor. Berger also will also executive produce the high-profile series from Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice), Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and CBS TV Studios. Production is set to begin this fall in New Orleans.

Written by British TV writer/playwright Moffat and starring Bryan Cranston, the 10-episode series Your Honor is a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston stars as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Berger, Moffat, who also serves as showrunner, and Robert and Michelle King executive produce.

Your Honor, produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions, is being adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes and airing on the country’s Yes TV. Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight, Castle Rock), Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages, Betrayal) of Scripted World and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

The German-born Berger received a Best Directing Emmy nomination, BAFTA Best Mini-Series win and critical praise for directing all five episodes of the Showtime limited series Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Berger’s eight-part television series Deutschland ’83 premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and earned rave reviews during its run on Sundance TV, making it the first-ever German series to be released in the U.S. The series won the International Emmy and the Peabody Award. He directed the pilot and several episodes of the series The Terror and also earned award recognition for his work on the feature film Jack. He is set to direct Cumberbatch in the upcoming mystery thriller Rio, also starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Williams.