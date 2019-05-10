‘You Me Her’ To End With Season 5 On Audience Network

It’s official: Poly-rom-com You Me Her will end with the upcoming fifth season on AT&T Audience Network.

Having previously renewed the series from Entertainment One through Season 5, the network revealed today that the fifth season will indeed be its last, with production beginning May 21 in Vancouver.

Created by executive producer and showrunner John Scott Shepherd, You Me Her stars Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard and Priscilla Faia as the unconventional threesome.

Season 4, which premiered April 9, picked up with the throuple settling back in after a surprise poly commitment ceremony in a pizza joint at the end of Season 3. Season 4 sees them settling back into the ‘burbs to live a tweaked version of the conventional “married with children” life. The scenario begs the questions: Are “the accidental polyamorists” trying to jam a triangular peg into a round-hole world? Will they break the neighborhood, their peculiar romance, or both?

Alta Loma’s Peter Jaysen and Alan Gasmer also serve as executive producers, with Jonathan Schwartz producing. Jem Garrard directs all 10 episodes of Season 4.

You Me Her airs at 10 PM Tuesdays on AT&T Audience Network.

