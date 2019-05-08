‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 To Make World Premiere At ATX Television Festival

Paramount Network’s epic ranch drama Yellowstone will premiere its second season at the ATX Television Festival. The fest also announced that they will be offering single ticket sales for select events. The eighth season of the fest will take place June 6-9 in Austin, Tex.

The second season Yellowstone season 2 will premiere at the fest on June 7 ahead of its June 19 debut on the Paramount Network. The screening will be followed by a panel conversation with cast members Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The series is co-created by critically-acclaimed, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) and John Linson (Sons of Anarchy), and follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Limited single tickets will be available for Yellowstone along with other events at the ATX Television Festival including Veronica Mars, One Day at a Time, Fear the Walking Dead, the Tremors pilot presentation as well as the debut of HBO’s Euphoria and Showtime’s City on a Hill.

The news comes after it was announced that a reunion of the creators and stars of FX’s The League. Executive producers Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer will be on hand for the reunion as well as actors Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Stephen Rannazzisi and Jason Mantzoukas. The series ran for seven season and 2019 marks ten years since the series premiere.