EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films will handle worldwide sales (except Canada) on zombie thriller Blood Quantum, which they also executive produced, at the upcoming Cannes Marché.

In Blood Quantum, the dead are coming back to life outside the isolated Mi’gMaq reserve of Red Crow, except for its indigenous inhabitants who are immune to the zombie plague. A tribal sheriff must protect his son’s pregnant girlfriend, apocalyptic refugees, and other members of the reserve from the hordes of walking white corpses. Above is a first look image from the movie.

Directed and written by Mi’gmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, the movie stars Fear The Walking Dead and True Detective actor Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (On the Farm) and Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), and was produced by John Christou for Prospector Films and Rob Vroom. Madrona Drive will also executive produce.

The film recently wrapped shoot in Montreal, Canada and the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory as well as Barnaby’s hometown of Listuguj, Quebec. XYZ is set to screen a promo in Cannes.

The project is Barnaby’s sophomore feature film following Rhymes For Young Ghouls. Elevation Pictures will distribute in Canada, while Entract Films will distribute the film in Quebec. Bell Media’s Crave has the first-window broadcast rights in Canada. Financing was provided by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, Canadian Media Fund, and The Harold Greenberg Fund.

XYZ’s Cannes slate also includes Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium, which will have its world premiere in Critics’ Week, Joe Penna’s Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, Benson & Moorhead’s Synchronic starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, Richard Stanley’s Color Out Of Space starring Nicolas Cage, and Jim Taihuttu’s The East with Marwan Kenzari and Martijn Lakemeier.