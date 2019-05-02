‘Wynonna Earp’ Star Melanie Scrofano, Zahn McClarnon, Shaun Smyth Board ‘The Silencing’

EXCLUSIVE: Melanie Scrofano (Syfy’s Wynonna Earp), Zahn McClarnon (Westworld, AMC’s The Son, Longmire), and Shaun Smyth (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Fringe) are set for The Silencing, joining Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin. The thriller is currently in production with Robin Pront at the helm, directing from a script by Micah Ranum.

It follows a reformed hunter (Coster-Waldau) who becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local Sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago.

Cybill Lui of Anova Pictures is producing the project. XYZ Films will serve as exec producer and will handle global sales as well as represent US sales with Endeavor Content at the upcoming Marché du Film at Cannes. Matt Code of Wildling Pictures is co-producing.

Scrofano is repped by Ambition and Insight Entertainment; McClarnon by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency; Smyth by Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.