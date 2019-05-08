EXCLUSIVE: Former WWE star Jonathan Good, aka Dean Ambrose, is joining the cast of MMA-themed action feature Cagefighter.

Currently in pre-production, the film tells the story of a lauded MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted match to a professional wrestling star making his crossover debut in the MMA fighting world. Humiliated by the defeat, he must fight his way back to the top and earn his place for a rematch.

Starring are real-life MMA fighter and actor Josh Herdman (Harry Potter) alongside Michael Jai White (Universal Soldier), Gina Gershon (Face/Off), Michelle Ryan (Bionic Woman), and Jason Maza (Brotherhood). MMA stars set to feature include Anderson Silva, Georges St Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson.

Jesse Quinones (Calloused Hands) directs; producers are Lorianne Hall (Shoplifters of The World) with Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher (Dead Shack) and Anamorphic Media’s Sara Shaak (Cold Brook). Executive producer is former WWE star Jay “Christian” Reso. Kaleidoscope handles sales.

Ambrose was one of the most popular WWE wrestlers on its talent roster, a member of the iconic group The Shield, a former WWE World Heavy Weight Champion, Triple Crown Champion and Grand Slam Champion. Good left the WWE in April.