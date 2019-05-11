‘World Of Dance’ & ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Renewed By NBC

NBC is bringing back two of its hit alternative series for another go-round. The network has renewed Jennifer Lopez-led World of Dance for a fourth season and America’s Got Talent: The Champions for a second season.

A strong ratings performer, World of Dance has averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers overall in Live+ seven-day Nielsens season-to-date. That’s up 33% vs NBC’s year-ago 18-49 average in the Sunday 8-10 PM timeslot. The series also delivers a strong upscale audience, with a 115 index among adults 18-49 living in homes with $100K+ incomes and a 118 among adults 18-49 with four or more years of college.

World of Dance is also a top digital performer, generating 22% of its live+ 35 day plus digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage among NBC alternative series.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers overall in Live+ seven day Nielsens, making it the season’s #1 most-watched alternative series and the most-watched new alternative series on any broadcast network since the debut of Little Big Shots three years ago. The series also doubled NBC’s audience in the timeslot versus results from one year earlier (12.4 million viewers vs. 6.2 million).

In partnership with global dance brand World of Dance, WoD brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in a range of dance styles to compete for a grand prize of $1 million.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, a spinoff of America’s Got Talent, features a variety of winners, finalists and fan-favorite acts from previous seasons of AGT and other Got Talent franchises worldwide.

America’s Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

The Got Talent format has had more than 900 million global viewers since it began airing in 2006 and has aired in 194 markets worldwide. The format holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle-East, Africa and the Americas.