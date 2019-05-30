‘Work In Progress’: Showtime Orders Comedy Series Starring Abby McEnany; EP Lilly Wachowski Co-Writing

Showtime has handed a series order to Work in Progress, an eight episode comedy series starring Abby McEnany, who co-created the show with pilot director Tim Mason. Lilly Wachowski will co-write and executive produce the first season.

Expected to premiere this year, Work in Progress follows a 45-year-old self-identified, fat, queer dyke from Chicago (McEnany) whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Theo Germaine and Karin Anglin co-star alongside Celeste Pechous, with Saturday Night Live alum Julia Sweeney appearing as herself.

Wachowski Courtesy of Christa Holka

Showtime acquired the project after its Sundance premiere in the Indie Episodic program this year. It will join the premium cable net’s comedy series Kidding and Black Monday, both of which have been renewed for second seasons.

“We adored the pilot of Work in Progress at Sundance and were so thrilled that Abby and Tim and Lilly wanted to work with us to expand it into a Showtime comedy series,” said Gary Levine, who made the announcement along with Jana Winograde, his fellow President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. “Abby is as distinctive as she is appealing. She will make you laugh, she might make you cry, but she will definitely make you fall in love with her.”

McEnany is a mainstay of the Chicago improv scene, where her one-woman shows became the foundation for the series. She and Mason also executive produce Work in Progress alongside Wachowski; Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion; and Tony Hernandez of Jax Media.

The Matrix‘s Wachowski most recently wrote, produced and directed Netflix’s Sense8 and the feature Jupiter Ascending.

