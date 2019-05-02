Women In Film’s Crystal + Lucy Awards Gets New Name, Sets 2019 Honorees

Amy Poehler, Issa Rae, Elizabeth Debicki and Cathy Schulman will be honored at this year’s Women In Film Annual Gala, the new name of Women in Film Los Angeles’ annual awards event that had been known as the Crystal + Lucy Awards since 1994.

This year’s gala is set for June 12 at the Beverly Hilton, with The Mindy Project‘s Xosha Roquemore aboard to serve as host.

Among the new honors to be bestowed this year is the WIF Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award, to be given to actor-producer Poehler; the WIF Emerging Entrepreneur Award, to Insecure star Rae; and the WIF Member’s Choice Award. The latter honor will focus on female directors of narrative features that had a U.S. theatrical release in 2018; the winner will be selected via WIF LA member votes and be announced onstage.

Welle Entertainment president CEO Schulman, the WIF board president from 2000-2018, will receive The Crystal Award for Advocacy in Entertainment. The Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award will go to Debicki (Widows, The Night Manager). Additionally, ReFrame, the collaborative initiative of WIF LA and Sundance Institute, will introduce the ReFrame Rise Directors Program during the event.

The annual benefit began in 1977 as the Crystal Luncheon and expanded in 1994 with the introduction of the Lucy Award. The event supports WIF LA’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity for women throughout the industry.