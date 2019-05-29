WME Hires ITB’s Lucy Dickins To Run UK Music Division; Paradigm Ups Pair To Music Agent

WME has booked veteran music agent Lucy Dickins as Head of UK Music division starting next month. Joining the agency from ITB (International Talent Booking), she has a client roster that includes Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel — all of whom WME now will represent globally. Dickins who recently was named Live Music Agent of the year at the Music Week Awards, also works with the likes of Hot Chip, Bryan Ferry, Rex Orange County, Jamie T and Jack Peñate. “There’s no one else who possesses Lucy’s combination of pedigree, taste and respect in our industry,” WME’s Head of Music Marc Geiger said. “After being in business with her family for so many years, we feel fortunate that she decided to join WME, and we look forward to bringing her perspective to our clients and colleagues.” ITB agents James Simmons and Chris Payne are also will be joining Dickins at WME.

Related Story WGA And ATA To Resume Bargaining Talks June 7

Hoffman and Lampkin Paradigm

Paradigm has promoted Daisy Hoffman and Jon Lampkin to agents in its music division. Hoffman, who clients include EDM acts Walker & Royce, Will Clarke, Medasin, Gryffin and Party Favor previously worked for two Paradigm partner agencies: the Windish Agency, which she joined in 2016, AM Only, where she started in 2014. Lampkin’s roster includes EDM artists Whethan, Getter, Yultron, Melvv, Diablo and Perto, along with live acts Oliver Tree and Roy Blair. , Lampkin joined AM Only’s Brooklyn office as assistant to Lee Anderson in 2016 after starting his career as a marketing intern for Active Management in 2011. Both will be based in Paradigm’s New York office. “Daisy and Jon are unyielding advocates for our artists and their work,” said Marty Diamond, Paradigm’s Head of Global Music. “We’re proud to see them take this big step in their careers, and we look forward to their many future contributions.”