Baltimore TV Anchor Fired For Allegedly Biased Question Regarding Past Mayors

Baltimore TV station WJZ has fired anchorwoman Mary Bubala for asking a question perceived to carry racial overtones and gender bias.

Bubala was talking live on-air with Loyola University Maryland Professor Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead last week about a recent political scandal that ultimately saw current Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resign.

Bubala then asked Whitehead whether it was time for a change.

“We’ve had three female, African-American mayors in a row,” Bubala said. “They were all passionate public servants. Two resigned, though. Is this a signal that a different kind of leadership is needed to move Baltimore City forward?”

Whitehead was clear: No, it does not suggest a different kind of leadership was needed. She later sent a statement to the Baltimore Sun newspaper amplifying her point. “The current conversations around leadership in Baltimore are challenging, emotional, and at times include layers of racism and sexism. There is an assumption that since three black women have served as mayor — and the city has not entirely changed for the better — then perhaps black women are not fit to lead this city. No one can ask racially biased questions in the public sphere — including in the media — without being held accountable.”

On Monday night, an email went out from the TV station. “Mary Bubala is no longer a WJZ-TV employee. The station apologizes to its viewers for her remarks,” the statement said.

The TV anchor subsequently sent out an apology via Twitter.

“Last week I realized I made a mistake in the language I used on air. I immediately apologized for any hurt I unintentionally caused. I received immediate support from WJZ because they knew it was not in my heart to intentionally cause this kind of harm. I wanted to do an on-air apology but was not allowed. I hope that the people of Baltimore know that I would never do anything to hurt anyone.