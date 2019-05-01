‘Willow’ Series Reboot Based On Film Eyed At Disney+

Willow may be returning to the small screen. A series reboot of the MGM fantasy film from Ron Howard and George Lucas is being considered at Disney+.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Howard, who directed the film from a story by Lucas, told MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that Jon Kasdan, a writer on Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, has been “hounding” him about rebooting the pic for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

“I think it’d be a great way to go,” Howard said. “In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”

There have been conversations about the project at Disney+, a source tells Deadline.

The fantasy film starred Warwick Davis as a reluctant farmer who plays a critical role in protecting a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world. Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Jean Marsh, and Billy Barty also starred.

Should the project move forward, Howard said the title character would be a more mature Willow, older and wiser and presumably more fast with weaponry than he once was.

Stay tuned.