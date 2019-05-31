Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment To Produce Doc Series About Youth Racing School With MoJo

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment is to produce a documentary series about a youth racing school that teaches kids motorsports after striking a deal with nascent production and management company MoJo.

The two companies are developing Urban Youth Racing School, a TV docu-series based on a Racing School located in Philadelphia.

The school is a program for city students ages 8-18 founded by Anthony Martín and his wife Michelle over 20 years ago that teaches science technology, engineering, mathematics and motorsports, culminating in the creation of a real student racing team.

Smith, his brother-in-law Caleeb Pinkett, Overbrook co-founder James Lassiter will exec produce with MoJo Founders Morris Ruskin and The Visit director Jordan Walker-Pearlman. MoJo’s Alex Flores will produce alongside associate producer Crystal Roney.

The series is set to start shooting in the next school season with a set of special guest stars expected to be lined up.

MoJo was recently set up by Shoreline Entertainment CEO Ruskin, who co-produced Glengarry Glen Ross, with Walker-Pearlman.

Pinkett said, “When I first learned about this school my initial reaction was, why didn’t we know about this? I think teaching through racing is a brilliant way to reach children who may not excel in a traditional school setting.”

Walker-Pearlman added, “The whole vibe, energy, and vision of what Anthony and Michelle have created in this school inspires me and it makes me think of some of the kids I grew up with that would have loved to have had the opportunity UYRS makes real. These kids start excited to race and finish ready to live.”