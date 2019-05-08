Will Sasso & CJ Wilson Join Jon Stewart Comedy ‘Irresistible’ With Steve Carell & Rose Byrne

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Will Sasso (The Three Stooges) and CJ Wilson (Manchester By The Sea) are joining Jon Stewart’s feature comedy Irresistible alongside previously announced cast Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Topher Grace and Mackenzie Davis.

Irresistible, currently in production, tells the story of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Stewart, who is directing and wrote the screenplay, is producing alongside Plan B (Vice). Focus Features and Universal Pictures International are distributing worldwide.

Sasso’s past credits include Drop Dead Gorgeous, Happy Gilmore, and Southland Tales. Wilson’s films include Manchester By The Sea, The Sinner, Bull, and The Intern.

Sasso is represented by D2 Management, Agency for the Performing Arts, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano. Wilson is represented by Barbara Feinstein at BLF Entertainment INC and Kenneth Weinrib at Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo PC.

