‘Wild Bill’: First Trailer For Rob Lowe’s Fish-Out-Of-Water British Comedy

“Brits don’t like boasters”, Rob Lowe’s high-flying U.S. cop Bill Hixon is told in the first trailer for ITV drama Wild Bill. He responds by calling East Lincolnshire a “godforsaken cabbage patch”, which nicely sums up the fish-out-of-water series.

The West Wing star plays Hixon, who is appointed Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force in the UK, in the ITV series, which launches in June. The series is produced by 42, Shiver and Anonymous Content.

Lowe’s Hixon is an analytics expert, a Moneyball-for-police type and he is in Lincolnshire to help bring down the crime rate, while also dealing with his troubled young daughter.

The show was created by The Hunted writer David Griffiths and then Awake creator Kyle Killen came on board with Silent Witness writers Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. Lowe acts as an exec producer as well as on-screen star.

He told Deadline earlier this year, “The interesting sort of flavor of it was what drew me to it, it’s tone really. I love these shows, I love Fargo, Better Call Saul, I love these shows where there’s a titular hero in the middle of it, but surrounded in a world in that is very odd, very different and really authentically intense and violent, and then really really sweet and emotional and then really really funny, all at once. And it’s hard to do and our writers pulled a rabbit out of a hat.”

The series also stars Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle) who takes on the role of Lady Mary Harborough, Angela Griffin (Ordinary Lies) as local journalist Lisa Cranston, Tony Pitts (Peaky Blinders) as Crime Commissioner Keith Metcalfe and rising star Bronwyn James (Harlots) as DC Muriel Yeardsley.

Wild Bill is distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment and star Lowe recently told Marc Maron that the series would “probably” be on either Hulu or Netflix in the U.S.