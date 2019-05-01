WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Jailed For Nearly A Year By British Court For Breaching Bail

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been jailed for nearly a year by a British court for breaching bail.

Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching the bail act following his arrest last month at the Ecuadorian embassy.

During his court appearance, he said that he was “struggling with difficult circumstances” and he apologized to people who “consider I’ve disrespected them”. “I did what I thought at the time was the best or perhaps the only thing that I could have done,” he added.

This comes as he faces extradition to the U.S. after the Department of Justice revealed that he had been arrested in “connection with a federal charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified U.S. government computer” and said that Assange had a role in “one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States.”

Assange faces up to five years in prison if convicted.