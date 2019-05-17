‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Canceled After 17-Year Syndication Run

Disney-ABC‘s game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has been canceled after 17-years in syndication, 22 years overall, a show spokesperson confirmed to Deadline.

Based on the same-titled British program, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was developed for the U.S. by Michael Davies. It premiered on August 16, 1999 and ran through June 27, 2002 with Regis Philbin as host. It moved into syndication in September 2002, and was hosted for eleven seasons by Meredith Vieira. Later hosts included Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and most recently Chris Harrison.

The show announced last fall that it had given away more than $100 million in total winnings since its syndicated debut in 2002. It celebrated the milestone throughout the month of November with a series of specialty shows and giveaways, culminating with a commemorative show in which a favorite past contestant gets a second shot at winning $1 million. The show most recently taped at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The series was produced by Valleycrest Productions Ltd. and distributed by Disney ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution. James Rowley served as executive producer.

Variety was first to report the cancellation.