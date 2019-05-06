‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ Genealogy Docuseries Returning To NBC

Emmy-winning docuseries Who Do You Think You Are? is returning to NBC for a second go-round. The network has ordered 13 episodes of the docuseries from executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky. Ancestry and Shed Media are producing.

In the docuseries, each week a different celebrity will go on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of historians and experts, unlocking past mysteries and real-life stories across the world and through time.

Who Do You Think You Are?, an adaptation of the British BBC series, premiered on NBC on March 5, 2010 where it ran for three seasons before being cancelled in 2012. It was then picked up by TLC, where it has aired for seven additional seasons. The series was renewed for an eleventh season, which premiered on December 3, 2018 and features Mandy Moore, Regina King, Josh Duhamel, and Matthew Morrison.

“Dan and I could not possibly be happier to be back at NBC where we get to work with Paul Telegdy, George Cheeks and Meredith Ahr. It honestly feels like we’re back home,” said executive producer Kudrow, who has been with the show since its first season on NBC.

“Now, more than ever, people are looking to connect with their ancestry to uncover a deeper understanding of who they are,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We’re excited to once again travel around the world with some of our favorite celebrities as they get answers and surprises about family members who came before them.”

“Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, along with our team at Shed Media, have made ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ not only a great television show but a genre-defining brand. We are thrilled to come back home to NBC. It couldn’t be a more perfect fit,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television.

Who Do You Think You Are? will be produced by Shed Media and Is or Isn’t Entertainment. Kudrow, Bucatinsky, Pam Healey and Stephanie Schwam will executive produce.