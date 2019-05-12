Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Biggest Little Farm’ is Bountiful in Launch; ‘The Mustang’Nears $5M: Specialty Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Cast Has Its Hopes For Renewal Crushed By ABC Cancelation

Whiskey Cavalier
ABC

The Whiskey Cavalier cast was evidently on pins and needles awaiting word on whether they would be picked up for another season by ABC. Alas, their hopes and dreams were not realized, as the show was canceled by the network.

Whiskey Cavalier may have a second life, though. It is reportedly being shopped to other networks and services, so may resurrect in the future.

The cast reactions so far are below. We’ll add more as they turn up.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad