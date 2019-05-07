FX Takes Second Bite Of Jermaine Clement & Taika Waititi’s Vampire Comedy ‘What We Do In The Shadows’

FX is taking a second bite of vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows. The cable network

This comes as Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s spin-off of their feature film has four episodes remaining in their 10pm slot on Wednesdays with the finale set for May 29.

The second season of the ten-episode show, which stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch, will debut in 2020.

FX said that the series has ranked in the top five cable comedy series of 2019, out of 34, with an audience of 2.81M viewers across all platforms and airings.

The series is produced by FX Productions and exec produced by Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms along with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

The announcement was made by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of Shadows fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans,” said Grad. “We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two.”

Created by Clement, the 10-episode series is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Staten Island.

The series follows the self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor The Relentless (Novak), a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire, who has taken the helm of the group despite many of his Old World tactics resulting in what some might politely refer to as bupkis. Then there’s the British vampire Laszlo (Berry) – a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He’s a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there’s Nadja (Demetriou): the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo’s Clyde. Her wisdom and provocative tales from times past allow us insight into the many ups and downs of living an immortal life.

Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo (Guillén), Nandor’s familiar (a.k.a. servant/protector during the daylight hours), who wants nothing more than to be made a real vampire just like his master. Also lurking about is Colin Robinson (Proksch), an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts — he feasts on humans, but not on their blood. A frequent visitor is Nadja’s new friend, “Jenna” (Beanie Feldstein), a student at a nearby community college. She loves LARPing, boys, and art history, and for some reason has been rather confused lately as to why it is she so ravenously craves the flesh of the living.

After an unexpected visit from their dark lord and leader, Baron Afanas, the vampires are reminded of what they were initially tasked with upon their arrival in Staten Island over a hundred years ago – total and complete domination of the New World.