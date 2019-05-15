‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Co-Creator Jemaine Clement Lands Role In ‘Avatar’ Films

Jemaine Clement, the co-creator behind FX’s new comedy series, What We Do in the Shadows, is the latest to join James Cameron’s Avatar films in the role of marine biologist Dr. Ian Garvin. “I’ve loved Jemaine’s work for years and I’m really pumped that he’s joining our cast as Ian Garvin, one of my favorite characters,” commented Cameron.

Clement created What We Do in the Shadows series based on the 2014 vampire feature mockumentary of the same name, which he wrote and directed with Taika Waititi. The show was recently picked up for a second season. Jemaine wrote and executive produced the series in addition to directing most of the episodes.

His other acting credits include starring in FX’s Legion series, and films such as Dinner for Schmucks, with Steve Carell, Men in Black 3, The BFG, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, and Waititi’s Eagle vs. Shark.”

In addition, Clement and Bret McKenzie make up the Grammy-winning musical comedy duo, Flight of the Conchords and had their own 12-part HBO series Flight of the Conchords, which turned into a two-season run and earned an Emmy nom for best comedy.

Clement’s casting was first reported on official Avatar social channels.

