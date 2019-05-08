Webby Awards To Honor Michael Douglas & Comedy Duo Desus and Mero

The Webby Awards announced today that comedy duo Desus and Mero and actor Michael Douglas will be recognized with Webby Special Achievement Awards next week for their contributions to Internet culture.

Desus Nice and the Kid Mero will be presented with a Webby Special Achievement Award for their talk show Desus & Mero.

Douglas will accept a 2019 Webby Special Achievement Award for his work in the role of Sandy Kominsky in the Netflix original, The Kominsky Method.

As Deadline previously reported, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences — which hands out the awards — will also honor Childish Gambino, Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith, Kesha and Spotify this year.

Other Special Achievement honorees include Issa Rae, Glossier founder Emily Weiss, artist Tierra Whack, and host and creator Hasan Minhaj.

Related Story Michael Douglas To Be Handed Crystal Nymph Award At Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Hosted by actress and comedian Jenny Slate, the 23rd Annual Webby Awards will take place in New York City on Monday, May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street.