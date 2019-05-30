‘We Bare Bears’ Getting TV Movie Treatment, Potential Spinoff At Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network said Thursday that it is in production on We Bare Bears The Movie, a TV movie based on its hit series. A spinoff show is also in the works, with both projects to be executive produced by series creator Daniel Chong.

We Bare Bears premiered in 2015 and follows three endearing bear siblings who are also best friends: Grizz (voiced by Eric Edelstein), Panda (Bobby Moynihan), and Ice Bear Demetri Martin) who lean on one each another while trying to fit in and turn ordinary situations into laugh-out-loud funny moments.

In We Bare Bears The Movie, fans will learn that best bros have always had each other’s backs. When their love of food trucks and Internet fame leads to unexpected mayhem, they must go on a wild, hilarious and dangerous adventure to escape a foe that threatens to tear them apart. A 2020 premiere is in the works.

The spinoff is currently in development at Cartoon Network Studios.

The original series has won the BAFTA Children’s Award and honors at the Annecy Intentional Animated Film Festival and Annie Awards, and up an Emmy nom last year for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.