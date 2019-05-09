‘Warrior’ Casts Four For Season 2 Of Cinemax Drama Series; Promotes Dustin Nguyen To Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Warrior is setting its cast for Season 2 of the Cinemax drama series, from Justin Lin and Banshee co-creator Jonathan Tropper. Dustin Nguyen, who recurs as Zing in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the second season, and also will direct the sixth episode of Season 2. In addition, Chen Tang (Bosch), Celine Buckens (Free Rein) and Miranda Raison (Dark Heart) have joined the series regular cast, and Maria Elena Laas (Vida) will recur.

Created by Tropper, based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hope Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful Tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

Nguyen’s Zing is a ruthless, unpredictable leader of the Fung Hai tong. Zing’s partnership with Mai Ling and his unrelenting grip on Big Bill position him to become a powerful new force in Chinatown.

Tang will play Hong, a somewhat eccentric but no less deadly hatchet man sent over from China to join the Hop Wei tong’s ranks.

Buckens will portray Sophie Mercer, a young, rebellious woman, chafing against the constraints of her blue-blooded upbringing, who crosses family lines to take up the cause of the Irish Workingmen.

Raison is Nellie Davenport, a wealthy widow who uses her husband’s fortunes to ease the plight of young girls forced into prostitution.

Laas recurs as Rosalita Vega, a tough, savvy, opportunistic Mexican woman who runs a notorious fight club on San Francisco’s famed Barbary Coast.

Warrior received an early season 2 renewal last month, just three episodes in to its freshman run.

Tropper executive produces, along with Lin and Danielle Woodrow via Perfect Storm Entertainment, Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment and Brad Kane. Richard Sharkey is co-executive producer. The series is produced for Cinemax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment.

Tang has appeared in numerous recurring and guest starring roles in shows such as Bosch, Agents of Shield, Grey’s Anatomy, Being Mary Jane, among others. He will next be seen as Yao in the anticipated Disney live-action film Mulan.

Buckens portrayed Émilie in Steven Spielberg’s 2011 film War Horse. She most recently starred as Mia in the Netflix original series Free Rein. She also features in Bill Condon’s upcoming film The Good Liar. Other television credits include ITV’s drama Endeavour.

Raison’s credits include Dark Heart (ITV Studios), Nightflyers (Netflix/Syfy), Spotless (Netflix/Studio Canal), MI-5 (Kudos), 24: Live Another Day, Murder on the Orient Express (Twentieth Century Fox), Breathe (Imaginarium) and My Week with Marilyn (Trademark). Her extensive stage work includes the role Hermione in The Winter’s Tale.

Laas currently stars in Starz’s Vida, which premieres its second season later this year. Most recently, Laas wrapped production on Apple’s first original scripted series, Vital Signs, written by and starring Dr. Dre.

Nguyen is most known for his portrayal of Officer Harry Ioki on Fox series 21 Jump Street and also made cameos in the two features from Sony Pictures. Nguyen also had starring roles in Miramax film The Rebel, the comedy 798Ten which he also directed and was the highest grossing film in Vietnam last year, and recently guest starred in an episode of This is Us.

Tang is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment, David Arrigotti at Daniel Hoff Agency and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder and Christopher. Buckens is represented by Jane Epstein Independent Talent Group, Bonnie Liedtke Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Raison is represented by United Agents. Laas is represented by GVA Talent Agency, Viewpoint and Zero Gravity Management. Nguyen is represented by Buchwald.