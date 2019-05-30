UPDATED with AMC Networks, Sony statements. A day after Disney CEO Bob Iger said it would be “difficult” for the media giant to produce TV shows and films in Georgia given its strict new abortion law, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal have also said they would likely withdraw from the state if the law survives legal challenges.

“We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn’t mean we agree with every position taken by a state or a country and their leaders, we do respect due process,” WarnerMedia said in a statement provided to Deadline. “We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project.”

NBCUniversal issued a statement later on Thursday saying the company is keeping a close watch on the events unfolding in Georgia and other states where similar laws have recently passed.

“We fully expect that the heartbeat bills and similar laws in various states will face serious legal challenges and will not go into effect while the process proceeds in court,” NBCU said. “If any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future.”

AMC Networks, whose mainstay The Walking Dead is currently shooting its 10th season in Atlanta, joined the chorus. “If this highly restrictive legislation goes into effect, we will reevaluate our activity in Georgia,” the company said. “Similar bills – some even more restrictive – have passed in multiple states and have been challenged. This is likely to be a long and complicated fight and we are watching it all very closely.”

By offering rich tax incentives in recent years, Georgia has joined the front ranks of states for film and television production. More than $2 billion in economic activity is generated through production, according to the state film commission. That spending has been threatened by the Republican-controlled state legislature’s decision to craft a law designed to challenge the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. As a result, a range of productions have pulled out or reconsidered the state and Netflix has vowed to steer clear.

Eight states have passed restrictive abortion laws in recent weeks. Georgia’s law, which is slated to take effect January 1, would outlaw abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, which is earlier than many women become aware they are pregnant. The Supreme Court has shifted this decade to a Republican majority, a fact cited by many abortion opponents in their bid to undo the landmark 1973 Roe decision.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia has a sizable presence in Atlanta, with CNN and Turner Sports having operated there for decades. Those long-term holdings are not eligible for the tax incentives, so the company’s outlook pertains to individual productions across its vast portfolio, including Warner Bros, HBO and the former Turner networks.

Beyond WarnerMedia, major companies such as Coca-Cola and Home Depot call Georgia home, giving the state a significant corporate foundation, which will not likely be affected by the dispute over the legislation.

Hedging a bit more than the others, Sony Pictures followed the lead of the MPAA, which has urged companies to let the legal process play out before reaching any long-term decisions. “We will continue to monitor that process in close consultation with our filmmakers and television showrunners, talent and other stakeholders as we consider our future production options,” a spokesman said.