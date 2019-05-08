WarnerMedia Brings Together HBO, Turner & Warner Bros’ International Distribution Divisions & Home Entertainment Ahead Of LA Screenings

WarnerMedia is to bring together the international distribution divisions and home entertainment operations of HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.

The move comes ahead of next week’s upfronts, which lead quickly into the LA Screenings, where the global sales arm of the studio looks to sell its latest U.S. series to international broadcasters and streaming platforms.

HBO Enterprises and Home Entertainment as well as the distribution of Turner’s U.S. originals will come under Warner Bros for the first time. Previously, HBO and Turner have handled their own sales operations, with separate booths at the likes of Mip and Mipcom.

Jeffrey Schlesinger, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, will take leadership responsibility for activities of HBO Enterprises and the distribution of Turner content produced in the US. He has held this role since 2013, having spent over 30 years with the studio.

Meanwhile, HBO Home Entertainment will transfer to Warner Bros. Worldwide Home Entertainment and Games under the leadership of its President, Jim Wuthrich.

Gerhard Zeiler, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia said, “Bringing these businesses all under one roof means we improve cooperation and create scale. Acting as one will strengthen our position in an increasingly challenging marketplace.”

“For the first time at our company, the diverse and unparalleled portfolio of genre-defining new and library programming created by HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner will be distributed globally by one group,” said Schlesinger. “This structure will enable us to speak with one voice, as we create new and innovative ways to license our top-quality programming to networks, channels and services globally, helping them grow their audiences and subscriber bases.”

Wuthrich added, “While we have had a strategic alliance with HBO in the past that involved physical product distribution, we are now excited to welcome the digital transactional sales and marketing teams into the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment family. We look forward to sharing their iconic and acclaimed original programming with home entertainment audiences worldwide.”