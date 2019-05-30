WarnerMedia Joins Disney And Netflix In Considering Georgia Retreat Over Abortion Law

A day after Disney CEO Bob Iger said it would be “difficult” for the media giant to produce TV shows and films in Georgia given its strict new abortion law, WarnerMedia has said it will also pull out of the law survives legal challenges.

“We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn’t mean we agree with every position taken by a state or a country and their leaders, we do respect due process,” the company said in a statement provided to Deadline. “We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project.”

By offering rich tax incentives in recent years, Georgia has joined the front ranks of states for film and television production. Billions of dollars of economic activity is generated through production. That spending has been threatened by the Republican-controlled state legislature’s decision to craft a law designed to challenge the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. As a result, a range of productions have pulled out or reconsidered the state and Netflix has vowed to steer clear.

Several states have passed restrictive abortion laws in recent weeks.

WarnerMedia has a sizable presence in Atlanta, with CNN and Turner Sports operating there for decades. Those long-term holdings are not eligible for the tax incentives, so the company’s outlook pertains to individual productions across its vast portfolio, including Warner Bros, HBO and the former Turner networks.

Reuters had the first reports on the stances of Disney and WarnerMedia.

MORE