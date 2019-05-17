WarnerMedia Entertainment Taps Kevin Brockman As EVP Global Communications

Former top Disney | ABC Television Group PR executive Kevin Brockman has joined WarnerMedia Entertainment as EVP of global communications. Reporting to WarnerMedia Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt, Brockman will oversee all corporate and content communications initiatives worldwide across the company’s portfolio of networks and brands including HBO, Cinemax, TBS, TNT and truTV as well as the upcoming WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Brockman joins WarnerMedia after 22 years at The Walt Disney Company, most recently serving as EVP of global communications for Disney | ABC Television Group. In that role, he was responsible for all worldwide communications efforts for ABC Studios, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC-owned television stations, Freeform and Disney Channels Worldwide. Before that, Brockman helped launch UPN. He began his career in television at Fox.

“With more than 20 years of communications experience at the top of the television industry, Kevin has a unique skill for overseeing multiple brands that connect audiences of all ages to the entertainment that resonates with them,” Greenblatt said. “He will be an important part of the exceptional group I’m bringing together to help launch our exciting new streaming platform anchored by the premium content of HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.”

Brockman also is known for his work on the board of 2NDStage, a non-profit theater group dedicated to finding new American playwrights. He previously served for two years as chairman of TPEC, the Television Publicity Executives Committee, and recently completed an 11-year board term with GLSEN, the nation’s leading non-profit education organization focused on ensuring safe schools for all students, especially those targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity/expression.