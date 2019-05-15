Deadline’s WarnerMedia Upfronts Presentation Live Blog

Less than one year under AT&T, WarnerMedia filled The Theater at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday, and explained to media buyers why its expanded portfolio is a much better buy than the expanded portfolios of the other media behemoths that have already made their Upfront Week pitches.

WarnerMedia promised that its presentation, which began at 10 AM ET, will come in at a brisk 75 minutes – and they delivered despite the sheer volume of platforms participating in the confab – truTV, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, CNN, Great Big Story, HLN, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Warner Brothers Syndicate, Crunchyroll and Rooster Teeth.

Here’s how it went down.