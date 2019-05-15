Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

WGA Says 75% Of Projects At Agency-Affiliated Production Companies Are Written By Agencies’ Own Clients

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Big Cannes Shopping Under Way With Eight-Figure 'Moonfall' Deal

Read the full story

Deadline’s WarnerMedia Upfronts Presentation Live Blog

WarnerMedia

Less than one year under AT&T, WarnerMedia filled The Theater at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday, and explained to media buyers why its expanded portfolio is a much better buy than the expanded portfolios of the other media behemoths that have already made their Upfront Week pitches.

WarnerMedia promised that its presentation, which began at 10 AM ET, will come in at a brisk 75 minutes – and they delivered despite the sheer volume of platforms  participating in the confab –  truTV, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, CNN, Great Big Story, HLN, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Warner Brothers Syndicate, Crunchyroll and Rooster Teeth.

Here’s how it went down.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad