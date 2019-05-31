WBTV Current Programming Boss Melinda Hage Retiring After 25 Years

Melinda Hage, a 25-year veteran of Warner Bros Television who has been the studio’s EVP Current Programming since 2010, is retiring this week, the studio said Friday.

In her role she runs the creative aspects of all ongoing primetime series produced by WBTV and supervises a team of executives responsible for nearly 45 scripted dramas and comedies for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Series under her purview include The CW’s superhero block Arrow, Black Lightning, The Flash, Supernatural and Supergirl; Showtime’s Shameless; Hulu’s Castle Rock and Shrill; Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; and DC Universe’s Titans and Doom Patrol.

Hage joined WBTV in 1994 from Columbia Pictures Television, where she worked in comedy development and production. She began her entertainment career at Viacom Productions.

AT WBTV she rose through the current ranks from director to VP to SVP, the latter position she had held since 2002. Along the way her team managed series including 2 Broke Girls, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Leftovers, Major Crimes, The Middle, Murphy Brown, Step by Step, The Originals and The Vampire Diaries among many others.

Warner Bros did not say Friday how Hage’s role, which reports directly to Warner Bros Television Group President and Chief Content Officer Peter Roth, would be filled.