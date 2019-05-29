Foreign-Language Drama Service Walter Presents Takes U.S. & UK Rights To French Thrillers ‘Crimson Wedding’ & ‘Mother Is Wrong’

Walter Presents, the foreign-language drama service backed by the UK’s Channel 4, has taken the U.S. and UK rights to a pair of French thrillers. The digital platform has acquired Crimson Wedding and Mother Is Wrong from France TV Distribution.

The multi-territory deals also includes rights to the six-part series in Italy and Australia.

Crimson Wedding, which is produced by Scarlett Production, is centred around a family wedding which suddenly turns to tragedy. Created by Bruno Dega and Jeanne Le Guillou, it stars Alexia Barlier, Cristiana Réali and Lannick Gautry.

Mother Is Wrong is a psychological thriller which revolves around a three-year-old boy who is convinced the woman claiming to be his mother is not his real mommy. A child psychologist believes the boy is telling the truth but has trouble persuading the police to investigate. The series is co-produced by M.F.P, France Televisions, Pictanovo Nord-Pas-de-Calais and Région Hauts-de-France.

Related Story Foreign-Language Drama Service Walter Presents To Air 300 Hours Via PBS

Walter Presents was launched in the UK in January 2016 by Walter Iuzzolino, Jason Thorp and Jo McGrath. It launched as an SVOD platform in the U.S. in March 2017 before partnering with PBS Distribution to make its shows available on PBS Masterpiece on its Amazon Prime Video channel. In February 2019, it launched on Comcast Xfinity X1.

Co-founder and curator Walter Iuzzolino said, “The French Whodunnit is well and truly back with a vengeance and I’m delighted to have secured two very different but equally compelling thrillers in this multi-territory deal. Mother is Wrong is a totally gripping, beautifully shot series and more than a bit creepy in a good way. Crimson Wedding starts off deceptively light and breezy against the backdrop of the stunning town of Cassis but soon takes a shocking turn when the wholesome aspirational family at its heart is revealed to be anything but. Quintessential viewing for anyone who loves a riveting French mystery thriller.”