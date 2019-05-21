VidCon Names Stacey Kelly Content Director For Launch Of New Series ‘VidCon Now’

VidCon today announced it is moving into original content with the debut of the series VidCon Now as part of Viacom Digital Studios.

The series launches today across VidCon’s various social media channels. As part of the new digital programming initiative, Viacom alum, Stacey Kelly has been hired to serve as VidCon’s first content director and will report to VidCon General Manager Jim Louderback.

“As the world’s largest celebration of the online video community it was only natural that we would continue to deepen our relationship with our audience by launching original digital content,” said Louderback. “Stacey’s incredible background in digital and experience working with a wide variety of online video platforms makes her the ideal person to lead our programming initiative.”

Kelly will be based in Viacom’s Hollywood offices.

“I am excited to find new ways to build and engage our digital-first audiences 365 days a year, expanding upon our reach at the conventions VidCon hosts around the globe,” added Kelly. “As part of our new programming initiative, ‘VidCon Now’ offers more original content opportunities for creators, as well as brand partners who want to engage with fans on a weekly basis.”

Kelly’s previous experience includes working at mtvU, during Viacom’s first days testing online audience engagement through online video. Prior to VidCon, she led brand and content creative for the launch of digital creator and beauty guru Michelle Phan’s lifestyle channel ICON. She also worked as a Branded Creative Producer at BuzzFeed.