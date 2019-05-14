Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Conrad Black, Former Media Mogul, Granted Full Pardon By President Donald Trump

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Big Cannes Shopping Under Way With Eight-Figure 'Moonfall' Deal

Read the full story

VidCon Sets Lineup With Influencers & Execs From YouTube, Twitter, WWE & More

VidCon

VidCon has unveiled the influencers and executive lineup for its 10th annual gathering, which is set for July 10-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Alongside such digital talent as Hannah Hart, Poppy, Rickey Thompson, The Try Guys, Kandee Johnson, Miles Jai and VidCon founders Hank Green and John Green will be execs from the likes of YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, LinkedIn, Complex Media, World Wrestling Entertainment, Baidu and more.

YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will deliver the Industry Creator Keynote at the social online video conference on July 11.

More than 150 speakers will participate on this year’s Industry Track, which focuses on the core themes of creative monetization and innovation; data and performance, where influencer marketing is going; AR VR and immersive technologies; engaging and building global communities in a multiplatform world; and the continuum between “online video” and traditional media.

“Throughout the last decade, VidCon has evolved its Industry Track to serve as an incredible gathering of leaders driving the future of online video,” VidCon GM Jim Louderback said. “This is only a small sample of the compelling discussions and exciting personalities we’ve assembled for VidCon’s 10th anniversary.”

Execs set for VidCon, which runs , include:

Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube
Jackson Williams, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Emerging Talent, Instagram
Michael Aragon, SVP Content, Twitch
Vanessa Pappas, General Manager, TikTok
Peter Roybal, Head of Video Product, LinkedIn
Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE
Cornell Brown, General Manager, Complex Media
Steve Rubel, Chief Media Ecologist, Edelman
Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, co-founders, World of Wonder
Jeron Smith, CEO of Unanimous Media, former Deputy Director of The White House

The full VidCon lineup is available at its website.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad