VidCon Sets Lineup With Influencers & Execs From YouTube, Twitter, WWE & More

VidCon has unveiled the influencers and executive lineup for its 10th annual gathering, which is set for July 10-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Alongside such digital talent as Hannah Hart, Poppy, Rickey Thompson, The Try Guys, Kandee Johnson, Miles Jai and VidCon founders Hank Green and John Green will be execs from the likes of YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, LinkedIn, Complex Media, World Wrestling Entertainment, Baidu and more.
YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will deliver the Industry Creator Keynote at the social online video conference on July 11.
More than 150 speakers will participate on this year’s Industry Track, which focuses on the core themes of creative monetization and innovation; data and performance, where influencer marketing is going; AR VR and immersive technologies; engaging and building global communities in a multiplatform world; and the continuum between “online video” and traditional media.
“Throughout the last decade, VidCon has evolved its Industry Track to serve as an incredible gathering of leaders driving the future of online video,” VidCon GM Jim Louderback said. “This is only a small sample of the compelling discussions and exciting personalities we’ve assembled for VidCon’s 10th anniversary.”
Execs set for VidCon, which runs , include:
Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube
Jackson Williams, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Emerging Talent, Instagram
Michael Aragon, SVP Content, Twitch
Vanessa Pappas, General Manager, TikTok
Peter Roybal, Head of Video Product, LinkedIn
Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE
Cornell Brown, General Manager, Complex Media
Steve Rubel, Chief Media Ecologist, Edelman
Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, co-founders, World of Wonder
Jeron Smith, CEO of Unanimous Media, former Deputy Director of The White House
The full VidCon lineup is available at its website.
