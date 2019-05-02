‘Vida’ Season 2 Trailer Out, Spotlighting Mexican-American East L.A. Drama

The drama in Boyle Heights continues, as Starz has released the first trailer for Season 2 of Mexican-American drama Vida, set in the heavily Latinx east side area of Los Angeles.

Season 2 will see the sisters try to save their mother’s bar while attempting to find respect and common ground. Emma can no longer carry their mother Vidalia’s debts and problems on her own, meaning Lyn will have to step-up to the plate or run the risk of losing her sister forever.

The show, inspired by the short story Pour Vida by Richard Villegas Jr., premiered on May 6 last year and drew critical praise for its realistic scenarios and portrayals of gentrification, class and cultural struggles, many mirroring the real-life situations in Boyle Heights, which has seen several protests against art studios and businesses perceived as gentrifying a traditionally Latinx neighborhood.

The series was created by Tanya Sarah and Melissa Barrera, and stars Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, Maria Elena, and Roberta Colindrez.

The GLAAD Award-winning series will drop all 10 episodes of its sophomore season on May 23. In addition, in a display of cross-platform synergy, Lionsgate will launch the first full season of Vida on its Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya with Spanish subtitles.

“Vida is a one-of-kind premium series that’s broken barriers and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Starz in bringing such incredible characters and story to our Pantaya subscribers,” said CEO Paul Presburger. “This is the type of synergy that underscores the many opportunities Lionsgate offers storytellers and the kind of content that resonates with global audiences.“

All 10 half-hour episodes of Vida Season 2 will be available beginning on Thursday, May 23 on the Starz app and Starz On-Demand in the U.S. and Canada, and on Starzplay in the UK, Germany and Spain. Vida will air weekly on Starz beginning Sunday, May 26 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Watch the trailer above.