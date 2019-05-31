‘Vida’ Renewed For Season 3 By Starz

Less than a week after Season 2 of the Tanya Saracho created series debuted on the premium cabler, it's coming back for more

There is going to be a lot more Vida coming out of East L.A. on Starz.

Less than a week after Season 2 of the award winning and acclaimed drama debuted on the premium cabler, the Tanya Saracho-created series has been renewed for a Season 3.

“It is a rarity in television today to have a series earn this level of critical praise for two consecutive seasons and spark cultural conversation in the way that Vida has,” declared Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch today of the Boyle Heights based drama. “We are proud to continue to tell this story with Tanya and the incredible cast and crew she has assembled.”

Led by Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, Vida also stars Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, and Roberta Colindrez. The third season is expected to debut early next summer.

Recipient of the 2019 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy series, the sharply Latinx saga of two very different sisters who return home to their old neighborhood after their mother’s death to discover very little is as they thought it was has taken on issues of gender, gentrification, economics, representation, and, obviously, family.

Besides the crackling quality on the screen, it’s pretty straightforward from a bottom line POV why the Lionsgate-owned outlet went for a Season 3 so soon after the Season 2 May 26 premiere on the small screen.

Hispanic-household viewing of Vida has shot up 56% compared to the same point in Season 1 to remain the largest Hispanic audience composition for premium series this year, says Starz. Also, having launched the entire 10-episode second season on the Starz app on May 23 with almost two times the audience of its May 6, 2018 Season 1 opener. And that’s after Vida’s viewership on the much touted Starz app grew by more than 60% from the Season 1 premiere to the Season 1 finale.