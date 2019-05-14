‘Van Helsing’: Tricia Helfer Stakes Claim To Dracula Role & WWE Wrestling Star Also Added To Cast

Tricia Helfer, the Canadian actress best known for portraying Number Six on the re-imagined Battlestar Galactica series (2004-2009), is returning to Syfy to join the Season 4 cast of the action-horror series Van Helsing in the role of Dracula. Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television also just announced four other cast additions for the 13-episode season that gets underway this fall: Richard Harmon (The 100), Nicole Munoz (Defiance), Keeya King (Jigsaw), and pro-wrestler Big Show (WWE/SmackDown) are all on board but in undisclosed roles.

Helfer, more recently seen on Lucifer as the Devil’s mother, will bring a lot of bite to Van Helsing’s dark conflict between the living and the undead, according to Chad Oakes, Executive Producer and Co-Chairman of Nomadic Pictures.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Tricia Helfer to our Van Helsing family”, Oakes said. “She will be a fierce and unstoppable DARK ONE (Dracula)…as the battle between good and evil reaches new heights.”

Production is already underway on Season 4 of the vampire saga that shares its name with the Stephen Sommers-directed feature film from 2004 that starred Hugh Jackman as an action-hero version of Irish author Bram Stoker’s Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, whose last name is practically synonymous with “monster hunter” in literature and pop culture. The Syfy series is billed as “a total re-imagination of a timeless brand, set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires” and its title character is the vampire hunter’s daughter, the courageous Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), who leads a “band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over” during a conquest referred to as “The Rising.”

The series returns this fall on SYFY in the U.S., on SuperEcran in Quebec, Canada and globally on Netflix. Van Helsing stars Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Neal McDonough, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, and Aleks Paunovic.

Van Helsing is produced by Nomadic Pictures. Jonathan Lloyd Walker (Continuum) serves as Showrunner. Executive producers are Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures, Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell of Echo Lake Entertainment, as well as Daniel March of Dynamic Television. Dynamic Television handles the worldwide distribution for the series, excluding first run U.S. television and Canada.