Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

The CW Fall 2019-20 Schedule: Female Superhero Night, ‘The Flash’ & ‘Arrow’ Unite, ‘All American’ & ‘Charmed’ On the Move, ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Held

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Big Cannes Shopping Under Way With Eight-Figure 'Moonfall' Deal

Read the full story

Uzo Aduba, James Marsden, Sarah Paulson, More Join Cate Blanchett In FX’s ‘Mrs. America’

Shutterstock

FX is adding more talent to its upcoming limited series Mrs. America.

The network announced today that Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Tracey Ullman have signed on for the series.

They join previously announced Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actress, Cate Blanchett.

FX also announced that Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, who most recently co-wrote and directed the blockbuster feature Captain Marvel, will direct the first two episodes of Mrs. America and serve as executive producers.

Mrs. America tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Blanchett. Through the eyes of the women of that era — both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus — the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the ’70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

The series is created and written by Emmy Award winning producer Dahvi Waller and executive produced by Stacey Sher, Waller, Coco Francini, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Blanchett.

The nine-episodes will premiere on FX in 2020.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad