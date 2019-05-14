Uzo Aduba, James Marsden, Sarah Paulson, More Join Cate Blanchett In FX’s ‘Mrs. America’

FX is adding more talent to its upcoming limited series Mrs. America.

The network announced today that Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Tracey Ullman have signed on for the series.

They join previously announced Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actress, Cate Blanchett.

FX also announced that Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, who most recently co-wrote and directed the blockbuster feature Captain Marvel, will direct the first two episodes of Mrs. America and serve as executive producers.

Mrs. America tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Blanchett. Through the eyes of the women of that era — both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus — the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the ’70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Related Story Cate Blanchett Co-Creates & Stars In Australian Immigration TV Drama 'Stateless' Featuring Dominic West & Yvonne Strahovski

The series is created and written by Emmy Award winning producer Dahvi Waller and executive produced by Stacey Sher, Waller, Coco Francini, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Blanchett.

The nine-episodes will premiere on FX in 2020.