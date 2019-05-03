‘Utopia’: Jessica Rothe To Recur In Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) is set to recur opposite John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson in Utopia, Amazon’s straight-to-series adaptation of the British drama, written by Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn.

Utopia follows a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

Rothe will play Samantha. Extremely idealistic, sharp-witted and a natural-born leader, Samantha earnestly believes in changing the world through action and scoffs at cheap rhetoric about progress. She could school any comic book nerd about the graphic novel Utopia and is embarking on a mission to uncover its secrets.

Related Story 'Utopia': Jeanine Serralles Joins John Cusack, Rainn Wilson & Sasha Lane In Amazon Drama Series

The Amazon adaptation is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America/Kudos and Amazon Studios. Executive producing alongside Flynn are Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly. Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted & Scripted Television at Endemol Shine North America, oversees production for Endemol Shine.

Rothe is best known for starring in Universal’s Happy Death Day franchise, including the latest installment, Happy Death Day 2U. Rothe next will star in the title role of MGM’s musical adaptation of the 1983 romantic comedy Valley Girl. Her film credits also include Forever My Girl and La La Land. She’s repped by WME, Authentic Talent & Literary Management & Hansen Jacobson Teller.

2019 Amazon Pilots & Series Orders