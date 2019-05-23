‘Utopia’: Felisha Terrell & Dustin Ingram To Recur On Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Felisha Terrell (Shooter) and Dustin Ingram (Watchmen) are set to recur opposite John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson in Utopia, Amazon’s straight-to-series adaptation of the British drama, written by Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn.

Utopia follows a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

Terrell will portray Hailey Alvez. A sharp, rising star in journalism, Hailey has a friendly air and affable manner. She interviews pharmaceutical giant Kevin Christie about his groundbreaking new product and asks some serious, pointed questions.

Ingram will play Tallman. Extremely wealthy and eerily eccentric, Tallman collects priceless comic books, and goes to great lengths to get his hands on the mysterious graphic novel, Utopia.

The Amazon adaptation is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America/Kudos and Amazon Studios. Executive producing alongside Flynn are Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly. Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted & Scripted Television at Endemol Shine North America, oversees production for Endemol Shine.

Terrell is currently shooting an arc on the new Will Packer/OWN series Ambitions. She was last seen on a season long arc for season 3 of the hit USA series Shooter and recently shot the female lead in WGN’s Roadside Picnic opposite Matthew Goode and she currently recurs on the Starz hit comedy Survivor’s Remorse as well as CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. Terrell is repped by Innovative, Alexander White Agency and Atlas Artists.

Ingram is also a recurring character on Watchmen for HBO. In it, he plays Agent Petey, a junior FBI agent, with a vast knowledge of the vigilantes (the Watchmen). He is also a heavily recurring character on Freeform series Good Trouble. His past credits include Sun Records and Vinyl, in which he played Alice Cooper. Ingram is repped by TalentWorks and Sager Entertainment.