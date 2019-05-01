UTA Promotes Five Agents Across Range Of Divisions & Ups 21 Assistants

United Talent Agency (UTA) has promoted five of its agents across a range of divisions and upped a slew of assistants to co-ordinators.

Dru Bass is now an agent in music crossover, Bri Hildebrand is an agent in events & experiences; Aaron Millberg becomes an agent in endorsements & voiceover; Samantha Schoenberg is an agent in digital talent and Stephen Travierso is an agent in talent.

The company noted that digital talent, music and events and experiences are three of its fastest growing divisions. This comes after it acquired digital talent influencer firm DBA and its events and experiences division is now working with consumer and business events including CES, Politicon and Viacom-owned Vidcon.

Separately, 21 assistants were promoted to coordinator across three offices in comedy touring, corporate services, endorsements & voiceover, e-sports, events & experiences, motion picture literary, music, news & broadcasting, production, television literary, television talent, UTA Marketing and UTA Ventures.

“We’re thrilled to announce the promotion of this group of colleagues who exemplify UTA’s commitment to outstanding work, innovative thinking and a collaborative spirit,” said UTA Co-President, David Kramer. “They will continue to be instrumental in advocating for artists and accelerating both the agency’s growth and future successes.”