UTA Signs Comedian And Actor Rob Riggle

EXCLUSIVE: UTA announced today that they have signed comedian, actor, writer and podcaster Rob Riggle in all areas. Riggle is known for a slew of roles in numerous comedic TV series and films such as Night School, The Hangover, 21 Jump Street, The Other Guys and Step Brothers. Once a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Riggle also had stints on Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart where he served as a correspondent.

Next up for Riggle is the series Rob Riggle: Global Investigator on Discovery Channel, where he will travel the globe to solve some of world’s biggest mysteries. He will also hit the green as a co-commentator in Steph Curry’s upcoming extreme mini-golf series Holey Moley on ABC. He recently snagged an Emmy nod for his voice-over role in Disney’s Prep Landing: Naughty vs. Nice. He also created and stars in the Crackle series Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy and earned an Emmy nomination for his voice-over role in Disney’s Prep Landing: Naughty vs. Nice. On top of all that, he is the host of his weekly podcast, Riggle’s Picks. Riggle can also be seen during his weekly Riggle’s Picks comedy sketches on Fox NFL Sunday. He also showed his range with dramatic turns in Midnight Sun and 12 Strong which earned him critical acclaim.

Related Story UTA Promotes Five Agents Across Range Of Divisions & Ups 21 Assistants

Riggle continues to be repped by Artists First and Sloane Offer.