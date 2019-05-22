‘Urban Legendz’ First Look: Animators Unite For 1980s Coming-Of-Age Tale

EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: ‘URBAN LEGENDZ’ (Humanoid)

Is it ironic that coming-of-age stories never seem to get old? Are the 1980s a part of our past or are they more like a present that keeps on giving? These mysteries are only deepened by Urban Legendz, an upcoming YA graphic novel from Humanoids that offers an old-school Brooklyn twist on the 1980s coming-of-age tale with eerie themes, a sub-genre that seems supernaturally popular these days.

The exclusive excerpt of Urban Legendz below weaves a tale of young friendship developing in the the 1980s in the midst of a dark mystery, a set-up that recalls plenty of Reagan Era classics (E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, The Goonies, etc.) and a good number of contemporary projects, as well. The Netflix series Stranger Things, for example, returns with Season 3 in July, New Line Cinema’s It: Chapter 2 arrives in theaters on Sept. 6, while See You Yesterday, an evocative tale about a pair of Brooklyn science prodigies time-traveling back to the 1980s, just debuted via the Netflix as well.

Here’s the official synopsis of Urban Legendz: After his mother’s death, Dwayne is forced to uproot himself and move into the home where his mother grew up: a shabby apartment in Brooklyn. When your dad is a police officer, and your brother’s too cool for school, what’s an insecure teen supposed to do? Dwayne’s personal problems are cast aside when he joins a new crew of young vigilantes, devoted to solving a series of sinister cases surrounding mysterious monsters that have been wreaking havoc throughout the city. What if all of the Urban Legends we all fear…were real?

The graphic novel is the work of three noted animators – Paul Downs (Robots, Ice Age) , Nick Bruno (who makes his director debut this year with Spies in Disguise for Blue Skies), and Michael Yates (Toy Story 4, Cars 3) – who teamed up in hopes of a page-turning success. Urban Legendz hits bookstore on June 12 and reaches the shelves at comic book stores on June 13.