Universal TV Pilots ‘New York Undercover’ & ‘Prism’ Getting Interest As Studio Lands New Series On All Big 4 Networks

Since its inception, Universal Television — and its previous incarnations going back to NBC Studios — has been the main supplier to NBC. The vertically integrated studio has been gradually expanding its scope to sell to other networks.

This upfront, it accomplished the rare feet of landing new series on all four major broadcast networks, with drama Not Just Me and animated comedy Duncanville on Fox, drama FBI: Most Wanted on CBS, The Baker and the Beauty on ABC as well as dramas Council of Dads, Bluff City Law and Lincoln (co-production) and comedies The Kenan Show and Sunnyside at NBC.

And while most of the studio’s drama pilots got picked up to series, Uni TV brass are disappointed over the two that didn’t, ABC’s New York Undercover reboot from Dick Wolf and murder trial exploration Prism, which had been set at NBC.

Both were taken out right away and are getting some traction. I hear New York Undercover is targeting both broadcast/cable networks and streaming platforms, while Prism‘s content is said to be more premium, so it is pursuing SVOD services. All talks are still in flux but I hear New York Undercover‘s original network Fox is likely among the outlets approached.

The New New York Undercover picks up 20 years after the end of the original 1994-98 Fox series and features original cast members Malik Yoba and Luna Lauren Velez. Prism stars Malin Ackerman.

Overall, with the new pickups, Universal TV has a record 38 series on broadcast, cable and streaming. Without the three midseason NBC series’ fate uncertain, I Feel Bad, The Village and The Enemy Within, the tally is 35, also record. The studio recently landed its first HBO series, Julian Fellows’ The Gilded Age.