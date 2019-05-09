Universal Kids Adds ‘Top Chef Junior: Remix’ & ‘Create the Escape’ To Unscripted Menu

Universal Kids is padding its unscripted slate with a pair of series in development: Top Chef Junior: Remix, a spinoff from Top Chef franchise producer Magical Elves, and escape-room construction competition Create the Escape.

“Universal Kids is incredibly excited to celebrate kids’ endless imaginations and talents with these new projects that tap into today’s biggest trends for families – cooking and game play,” its SVP Content Karen Miller. “These shows will inspire families to share real life experiences together.”

Here are details about the new shows:

Top Chef Junior: Remix

Three kids who have a knack for cooking or baking square off in two rounds of competition in this Top Chef Junior spinoff. Special guests – including some fan favorites from Top Chef and Top Chef Junior – serve as mentors and judges and lend a helping hand to the competitors. Each episode features a unique theme like “Camping” and “Sports” with fun culinary challenges. The series is produced by Magical Elves (Top Chef, Top Chef Junior), with Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon serving as executive producers.

Create the Escape

Escape rooms have surged in popularity in the U.S. and have dominated pop culture in recent years. They offer players of all ages the opportunity to work together as a team, each using their own skill set, to solve a series of puzzles with a little fun and adventure along the way. In the series created by Universal Kids, three kids design and build an escape room from scratch in each episode. A host and design experts will assist the kids in transforming their ideas into reality – the only limit is their imaginations. In a fun twist, their family members, teachers or guest celebrities will try to escape the room when it’s finished. Create the Escape empowers kids to bring their ideas to life as creators and visionaries.