Universal Nabs Rights To ‘Amari and the Night Brothers’ With ‘Black-ish’s Marsai Martin To Produce & Star; Don Cheadle, Mandeville Also Producing

Universal Pictures has emerged as the victors for rights to Amari and the Night Brothers, an unpublished book by B.B. Alston, which is a starring vehicle for Black-ish star Marsai Martin, who is also a producer. Martin is coming off of the release of her Universal comedy, Little, which she served as the executive producer at age 13, making her the youngest person to do so.

Plot details have yet to be revealed.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films will produce with Martin and Josh Martin via their Genius Productions, as well as Don Cheadle.

Alston is the executive producer. Sara Scott and Creative Executive Christine Sun will oversee the project for Universal.

Martin is repped by WME, The Movement, and Morris Yorn.