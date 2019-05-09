‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Returns To Netflix For Interactive Special

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is getting on the hot interactive storytelling trend. Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s acclaimed comedy series, which ended its four-season run on Netflix in January, will return to the streaming platform for an untitled interactive special.

The special, which will break ground for a comedy series, will air in 2020. It will be created and executive produced by Fey and Carlock, with the series’ core cast members — Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane — all set to return. Universal Television, the studio behind Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is producing the special, with series executive producers Jeff Richmond, Sam Means and David Miner also exec producing.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production on an all-new Interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, set to debut on Netflix in 2020,” Fey said in announcing the news at the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt FYSEE panel tonight. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Netflix has been doubling down on interactive content following the success of Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch special. The streamer’s latest effort in the arena was You vs. Wild, an eight-episode interactive family series fronted by survival expert and TV veteran Bear Grylls.

Created and executive produced by Fey and Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has earned 18 Primetime Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its seasons. The series followed Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) as she continued to adjust to the 21st century and learn more about who she really is. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Burgess), her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Krakowski) and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Kane).