EXCLUSIVE: UK horror Demon Eye has sold around Europe and Asia for sales outfit Devilworks following its U.S. release last month via Vertical Entertainment.

Deals include Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Lighthouse Home Entertainment), Benelux and Scandinavia (TakeOne), UK and Eire (101 Films), Italy (CG Entertainment), Taiwan (MovieCloud) and Middle East (Gulf Film). The film is set for theatrical release in Turkey (Bir Film) and Philippines (Rafaella Films International).

Pic tells the story of Sadie, who returns to her father’s country house in the Moors following his mysterious death. There she discovers a cursed amulet which contains dark powers to unlock two deadly demons.

Starring are Brit actor Darren Day (The Krays: Dead Man Walking) and Ellie Goffe (The Marine 6: Close Quarters). Ryan Simons wrote the script and directed and also co-produced alongside Jamie Cymbal and Simon Denton under production houses Quickfoot Media and Bite Me films. Executive producers include Christopher Hirst, Maureen Lunt, Graham Leslie and Dennis Greatbatch.